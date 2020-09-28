Pelosi Statement on Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, to serve as Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court:

“For four years, President Trump has tried to crush the Affordable Care Act in the Congress and the Courts. This nomination threatens the destruction of life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act.

“The rules preventing insurance companies from treating being a woman as a pre-existing condition will be gone. Young people’s ability to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26 will be gone. The Medicaid expansion bringing health care to millions and Medicare drug savings for seniors from closing the ‘donut hole’ will be gone. The ban stopping insurers from going back to placing annual and lifetime limits on your health care will be gone. And the out-of-pocket cost maximums that prevent families from going bankrupt from endless medical bills will be gone too.

“If this nominee is confirmed, millions of families’ health care will be ripped away in the middle of a pandemic that has infected seven million Americans and killed over 200,000 people in our country.

“Everything hangs in the balance with this nomination: a woman’s constitutional right to make her own medical decisions about her own body, the right of LGBTQ Americans to marry who they love, the right of workers to organize and collectively bargain for fair wages, the future of our planet and environmental protections, voting rights and the right of every American to have a voice in our democracy.

“Trump is exploiting this vacancy against the clear and overwhelming will of the American people, as he dismantles the pillars of health and economic security in America.

“Every vote to confirm this nominee is a vote to dismantle health care. The American people will hold every Senator responsible for their vote at the ballot box.”

