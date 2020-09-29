Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends Receives Top Honors From National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
The Second Miss Olive Book in The Doggy Diva Diaries Trilogy Recognized for its Anti-Bullying MessageSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASE
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends was recognized by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA). The prestigious award is respected and trusted by parents worldwide and is the ultimate source for education professionals seeking the best products and books for children. The second book in The Doggy Diva Diaries trilogy continues the story of a little Italian Greyhound named Miss Olive, who is rescued from an animal shelter into a foster family and then happily finds her loving ‘furever’ home.
Written by Susan Marie and Miss Olive herself, and Illustrated by Rebekah Phillips and Kim Ranson, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends has Miss Olive learning that when faced with bullying, her superpower is kindness, and that it doesn’t matter what you look like on the outside. It’s the kindness and love you have on the inside that counts.
“I’m thrilled and honored that the education professionals, parents and children who read Miss Olive’s book for NAPPA connected with her journey,” said author Susan Marie. “We could all learn to be more kind and that’s exactly what Miss Olive is all about. When you approach new people with an open heart and an open mind, you just might make a ‘furever’ friend!”
Recommended for ages four through nine, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, with its anti-bullying message, shows children that making an effort to be kind is how to make lasting friendships. Miss Olive realizes that true friends will stick by her and won’t join in with taunts from bullies. She is thrilled to discover that she not only has a “furever” home, but she has “furever” friends as well.
Throughout its more than thirty years in existence, the NAPPA Awards has sought to find and showcase the best toys, baby and family products and books. As one of the longest-running awards programs in the country, NAPPA ensures that parents purchase the highest-quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families.
About Susan Marie
For over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her national weekly radio show, The Doggy Diva Show. On her show, Susan interviews pet industry experts, bestselling authors, pet health and lifestyle professionals and representatives from animal rescue organizations. Past guests include Bob Barker, Dean Koontz, Julia Cameron, Alison Eastwood, and America's Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker. The Doggy Diva Show can be heard on Pet Life Radio, Apple, Google Play, Stitcher and Speak Up Talk Radio.
Susan is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators as well as the Dog Writer’s Association of America and the Florida Writers Association. A devoted champion of animals, Susan donates a portion of the proceeds from Miss Olive books to animal rescue organizations. She’s passionate about passing along the love of animals to future generations.
About Miss Olive:
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home and Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends are the first and second books (respectively) in a trilogy about the adventures of Miss Olive, an Italian Greyhound rescue. The real Miss Olive was adopted in 2015 by author Susan Marie from Italian Greyhound Rescue Gulf Coast. Miss Olive was a victim of neglect and health issues, having lost her teeth due to lack of medical attention and one of her legs to cancer. The neglect and illness that she experienced has never affected her loving, gentle spirit; she is always ready for a snuggle. Miss Olive joins Susan Marie at the microphone each week as the co-host of radio show The Doggy Diva Show on Pet Life Radio.
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends is available on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com.
Learn more about Susan, Miss Olive and Miss Olive’s book trilogy by visiting www.TheDoggyDiva.com.
