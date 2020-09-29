St Albans and Williston Barracks// DUI-Drugsx2, Negligent Operationx2, LSA, VCOR

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204270 and 20A104077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier; Cpl. A. Leise

STATION: St. Albans; Williston

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993; 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020 at approximately 0907 hours and 0916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 mile marker 110 and 98.1, respectively.

VIOLATION: St Albans – DUI – Drugs; Negligent Operation; Accidents – Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Duty to Stop; Violation Conditions of Release

Williston – DUI – Drugs; Negligent Operation

VICTIM: Rickie Counter (59 of Colchester)

David Winchester (52 of Swanton)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 28, 2020 at approximately 0907 hours, the Vermont State Police made contact with Rickie Counter, the operator of a tractor trailer unit on the shoulder the southbound lane of I89 near mile marker 110 in the town of Georgia. Counter reported his vehicle had been struck by a white pickup truck which then fled the scene at high rates of speed. It was reported that this pickup truck sustained damage that may have caused the airbags to deploy.

At approximately 0916 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks received a report of a separate crash involving the same white pickup truck hitting a large commercial style box truck in the south bound lane near mile marker 98.1 in Milton. The operator of the white pickup truck was identified as Wilfred Sullivan, IV (31 of Swanton). St Albans and Williston Troopers worked in conjunction to investigate the two incidents. Subsequent investigation revealed that Sullivan operated into both vehicles and upon a further interview, it was determined that Sullivan was suspected to be operating under the influence of drugs. Sullivan was placed under arrest, and transported to the Vermont State Police for the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence-Drugs at the Williston Barracks. Sullivan was later transported to the St Albans Barrack where troopers finished processing then lodged him (Sullivan) at Northwest Correctional Center on $200 bail.

Sullivan was charged for DUI – Drugs, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Violation of Conditions of Release and was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on 9/28/2020 to answer for the charges. Sullivan was charged with DUI – Drugs and Negligent Operation and was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 11/24/20 at 0815 to answer for the charges.

Both of these incidents are currently still under investigation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 9/28/20 1pm and 11/24/2020 8:15am

COURT: Franklin County District Court and Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes; Northwest Corrections

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov