September 28, 2020 | In the News

The Colorado State Treasurer’s Offices is seeking responses to a Request For Qualifications for Advisory Services and Brokerage Services (PDF) to assist in the sale of up to $68 million of State of Colorado Deferred Insurance Premium Tax Credits. Interested companies should submit complete digital responses via email to Charles Scheibe, COO/CFO, Department of the Treasury.

Proposals are due by 5:00 MDT on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Questions on this RFQ may be addressed to Charles Scheibe.