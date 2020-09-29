Tech Stock iQSTEL (OTC: $IQST) Launches New Fintech Division
iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) today completed the official launch of its new Fintech Division.
iQSTEL Inc. (OTCMKTS:IQST)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking #Tech #Stock News - iQSTEL (OTC: $IQST) Launches New Fintech Division, Expanding Product and Digital Financial Services Offerings for the Global Markets – (Investorideas.com Newswire) iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) today completed the official launch of its new Fintech Division. This expansion will be synergistic with iQSTEL’s existing Telco Division businesses while providing additional revenue stream options via a global Business-to-Consumer model (B2C), serving end-users around the world.
Additional information will be forthcoming, including our complete business plan and our acquisition strategy that is independent from our Telco Division. The initial target market is expected to include the immigrant population around the world, a market sector we know well. Below is a list of some of the products and services we are planning with our new Fintech Division:
* Send money domestically and internationally with low fees.
* Send money via SMS using our customized SMS service (smartphone not required).
* Pay utility bills with minimal payment fees (mobile, electricity, gas services).
* VISA debit card solution for easy access to funds, could be sent to their native counties.
According to Global X and Mauro F. Romaldini (TopTal), the Fintech industry is growing at an almost exponential rate with over $500B in annual remittances and over $1.5T in annual mobile payments.
“The knowledge gathered over the years through our Telco Division, along with strong customer relations with the large mobile operators around the world, has positioned iQSTEL to be the ‘point man’ between the immigrant end-user population and global telecommunications systems, a perfect setup for us to offer global FinTech products and services” stated Mr. Iglesias.
“Our current Telco Divisions revenue stream is primarily generated from international SMS (65%) and VoIP international long distance (30%). The development of our Fintech Division tied in to our intricate immigrant population consumers and knowledge was a given. Helping this sector transact digitally with near instant delivery, as compared to high risk cash transactions and travel requirements, is expected to be a huge benefit to the immigrant consumer. We continue to execute on our existing Telco Division business plans and acquisition strategies with major updates coming soon“, Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL's CEO, concluded.
About iQSTEL Inc.:
iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.
About Etelix.com USA, LLC:
Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe..
About SwissLink Carrier AG:
SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America.
About QGlobal SMS LLC.:
QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company and a commercial brand founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US.
About Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com ):
Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S. (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com), is a whole subsidiary of QGlobal SMS, a Colombian-based Application and Content Provider.
About IoT Labs MX SAPI:
IoT Labs MX SAPI www.iotlabs.mx , a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc, is an Internet of Things (IoT) Mexican technology development company, creator of the “IoT Smart Gas” Platform and Application.
About itsBchain LLC.:
itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector.
Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com
Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries:
www.iqstel.com ; www.etelix.com ; www.swisslink-carrier.com ; www.qglobalsms.com ; www.smsdirectos.com ; www.iotlabs.mx ; www.iotsmartgas.com ; www.itsBchain.com
Investorideas.com Paid news Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Disclosure : this news release featuring iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/
More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
About Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/About/
Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here