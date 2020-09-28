Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOE Awards New Cleanup Task Order at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded North Wind Site Services, LLC (North Wind) a new Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Environmental Management (EM-LLNL) Project Task Order under IDIQ # 89303320DEM000037 that will provide a variety of cleanup services at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) site. North Wind is a Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified 8(a) Program Participant.

The Task Order is a Time-and-Materials task order with a value of $4,547,119.00 with a 3-year period of performance. The ID/IQ contract was awarded by DOE under a small business set-aside competition.

The contractor will provide technical and administrative support services to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory site located at Livermore, California. Work under this IDIQ involves support of project management and controls, technical consultation and implementation of a variety of safety, environmental, quality and health programs as well as support of project execution and ancillary administrative support.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov.

