DOE Renews Non-Competitive Financial Assistance Cooperative Agreement to Florida International University Applied Research Center

Cincinnati – Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) is renewing the non-competitive financial assistance cooperative agreement to the Florida International University Applied Research Center (FIU-ARC). Under this renewed agreement, FIU-ARC’s ongoing workforce development and technical support to DOE’s Offices of Environmental Management and Legacy Management will continue to provide advancement of the mission of accelerated risk reduction and cleanup of the environmental legacy of the nation’s nuclear weapons program, while training FIU STEM minority students concentrating in the technical areas of need. The total estimated value of the grant is $22,000,000 for five budget periods.

