USDA grants over $400K to Agency of Agriculture to reimburse organic producers for certification costs

September 28, 2020 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is pleased to announce that the Farm Service Agency (FSA) of the USDA has awarded $402,550 to the State of Vermont as a part of the Organic Certification Cost Share Program. The application is now open for certified operations to apply for these funds.

“The Organic Certification Cost Share Program provides valuable funds that help offset the certification costs which makes it more affordable for Vermont’s organic farmers,” said Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Market’s Secretary, Anson Tebbetts. ”Organic farmers should take advantage of this USDA program.”

Certified organic operations may receive reimbursement of up to 50% of their direct certification costs paid between October 1 and September 30 annually, not to exceed $500 per certification scope. There are up to four eligible certification scopes (crops, livestock, wild crops, and handling), which must be individually inspected for organic certification to be eligible for reimbursement.

Reimbursable costs include application fees; inspection fees, including travel costs and per diem for organic inspectors; USDA organic certification costs; user fees/sale assessments; and postage.

Funds are available on a first come, first served basis. Funds under this program are reduced from past years and are expected to run out. Application deadline is November 2, 2020.

To learn more and apply, please visit: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/organiccostshare

For questions please contact:

Scott Waterman

Policy and Communications Director | VT Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

802-622-4662 | scott.waterman@vermont.gov