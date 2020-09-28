Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,567 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish assists with grizzly bear investigations

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with two investigations involving conflicts between hunters and grizzly bears.  

On the evening of Sept. 24, a man who was hunting for elk in the Thorofare was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he received treatment. The bear was killed in the incident. 

In a second incident on Saturday, Sept. 26, a grizzly bear charged an archery hunter on Rattlesnake Mountain west of Cody.  The hunter was not injured; the bear was killed in the incident. 

Because grizzly bears are currently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, Game and Fish coordinates extensively with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on grizzly bear conflicts. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is leading both of the ongoing investigations. 

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Game and Fish assists with grizzly bear investigations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.