Jelm and Forbes-Sheep Mountain WHMAs closed for safety

Hunter management areas also impacted

9/28/2020 9:01:22 PM

Cheyenne - Effective immediately Jelm Mountain and Forbes-Sheep Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) are closed to human presence. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is closing these areas for safety due to the Mullen Fire. There is no anticipated opening date for Jelm or Forbes-Sheep Mountain WHMAs at this time.

The X-Bar Hunter Management Area, located along Highway 230, east of Sheep Mountain, is also closed until further notice.

These add to the already numerous closures and restrictions under the Medicine Bow National Forest closure order.

The Mullen Fire is currently 77,950 acres with minimal containment. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage. Hunters with questions regarding access can contact the Laramie Regional office at (307) 745-4046.

(Robin Kepple - (307) 777-4523)

- WGFD -