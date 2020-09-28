Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,567 in the last 365 days.

Jelm and Forbes-Sheep Mountain WHMAs closed for safety

Hunter management areas also impacted

9/28/2020 9:01:22 PM

Cheyenne - Effective immediately Jelm Mountain and Forbes-Sheep Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) are closed to human presence. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is closing these areas for safety due to the Mullen Fire. There is no anticipated opening date for Jelm or Forbes-Sheep Mountain WHMAs at this time.

The X-Bar Hunter Management Area, located along Highway 230, east of Sheep Mountain, is also closed until further notice.

These add to the already numerous closures and restrictions under the Medicine Bow National Forest closure order

The Mullen Fire is currently 77,950 acres with minimal containment. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage. Hunters with questions regarding access can contact the Laramie Regional office at (307) 745-4046.

(Robin Kepple - (307) 777-4523)

- WGFD -

You just read:

Jelm and Forbes-Sheep Mountain WHMAs closed for safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.