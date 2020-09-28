Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board launches assessment of unmet health care needs

OLYMPIA, WA — The Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board has begun work to assess unmet health care needs among workers at the U.S. Department of Energy Hanford Site and to examine existing research on how to prevent chemical exposure. The board will hold virtual meetings monthly through March 2021 and deliver its report to the Legislature in June 2021.

Members of the public are encouraged to view board meetings and to provide public comment. Details on how to participate and to sign up for regular email communications are on the project website maintained by the Washington State Department of Commerce here.

Commerce was charged with convening and administering the board’s work in a 2020 state operating budget proviso (ESSB 6168.127(83)). Members are appointed by their respective agencies and organizations to represent them on the board.

Board members are:

Mike Means, Washington State Department of Health

Nicholas Reul, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries

Marty Cohen, University of Washington Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences

Esi Nkyekyer, Harborview Medical Center

Steve Maki, Volpkentest Hazardous Materials Management and Emergency Response (HAMMER)

Mark Riker, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council

Nickolas A. Bumpaous, Central Washington Building Trades Council

Dianne Whitten, Hanford Atomic Metals Trades Council (HAMTC)

Randy Walli, UA Local 598 Plumbers and Steamfitters

Jason Sprowl, Hanford Workforce Engagement Center

In 2019, a work group was formed by Senate Bill 5627 to address chemical exposure to tank farm vapors at the Hanford site. The Healthy Energy Workers Working Group Report unanimously recommended formation of the current Healthy Hanford Energy Workers Board and provided three priorities directing the board’s work.

For more information about the Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board, including meeting schedules and documents, go to http://www.commerce.wa.gov/hanford-healthy-energy-workers-board/