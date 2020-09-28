Centennial Bowl Overnight Ramp Closures September 28 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp to Centennial Center Boulevard from 9 p.m., September 28, until 5 a.m., September 29, in northwest Las Vegas. Additionally, the northbound U.S. Highway 95 to eastbound 215 Beltway connector will also be closed during the same time frame.

The temporary closure is needed to remove portable precast concrete barrier railing as part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project calls for building an U.S. Highway 95 northbound to 215 Beltway westbound flyover ramp and a 215 Beltway eastbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound flyover ramp, among other upgrades. Construction is scheduled to finish in mid-December.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.