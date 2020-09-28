Virtual Regional Workshop Registration | Nebraska Department of Education

You are invited to register for the Virtual Regional Workshop scheduled for October 7th, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Please find the link below that will take you to the registration page. We look forward to sharing information about assessment in Nebraska. A full agenda will be shared before October 7th.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.