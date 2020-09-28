Suspect Sought in Homicide Offense: 600 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:30 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Hassan Jalloh, of Alexandria, VA.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Dionna Ariel Prince, of No Fixed Address. She is wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed and can be seen in the photos below.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.