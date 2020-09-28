Beam Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines though base-editing, announced today the commencement of a proposed public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares will be offered by Beam. Beam also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock.



J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities being sold in this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet been declared effective. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement for more complete information about Beam and this offering. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through the use of base-editing. Beam’s proprietary base editors create precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering of our common stock. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that we will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Applicable risks also include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the preliminary prospectus and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Additional information will be made available by our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Monique Allaire

THRUST Strategic Communications

monique@thrustsc.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com