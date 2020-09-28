Coronavirus - Namibia: German Embassy is supporting food distribution project in the South

As part of its projects to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, the German Embassy supports about 70 more families in need, this time in the area of Mariental. A total of 28,143.77 NAD (approx. EUR 1,430.00) from the Embassy's micro project fund was made available as an immediate measure to purchase food packages.

The packages included staple foods and were distributed to the community members by the Women's Missionary Society (WMS) - an organization of the African Methodist Episcopal Church- in Mariental.

The families chosen by the members of the Women's Missionary Society are the elderly and most vulnerable members of their community. The WMS normally serves its congregation members in need through fund raising and donations. Due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic even more families were affected. The Church Group reached out to the German Embassy for assistance and through this joint effort the Embassy is glad to be able to support this food distribution project in Mariental and surrounding areas.

Project partners:

The Women's Missionary Society (WMS) is an Organization of Women in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Part of their social responsibility is the "Mission Outreach" which aims at fulfilling the Church's Vision and Mission to assist the Government in its efforts of alleviating hunger and poverty.