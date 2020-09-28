Victim Of I-95 Hit/Run In Howard Co. Dies From Injuries Search Continues For Suspect Driver And Vehicle

September 28, 2020

(JESSUP, MD) – One of the three victims in last night’s hit and run on I-95 in Howard County has died following the crash, as troopers continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle responsible.

The victim is identified as Russell B. Eggleton, 40, of Virginia. He died this morning at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The two other victims in the crash are identified as Kazeem Afolabi, 44, and Khadija Aremu, 40, both of California. They continue to be treated for their injuries at Shock Trauma.

Based on debris found at the scene, State Police investigators believe the vehicle involved could possibly be from a 2014-2019 Toyota Highlander. Further evidence analysis is underway.

The series of three crashes occurred between approximately 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. yesterday on southbound I-95 near Rt. 100. The first crash occurred when a 2020 Nissan Armada struck a deer, then traveled onto the left shoulder and struck the guardrail. A portion of the vehicle remained in the fast lane of I-95. The driver activated the hazard lamps on the car.

The second crash occurred when a southbound 2018 Chrysler Pacifica struck the Nissan on the passenger side. The driver of the Chrysler, later identified as Russell Eggleton, pulled to the left shoulder in front of the Nissan and stopped.

The hit and run crash occurred when an unidentified vehicle traveling southbound struck Afolabi and Aremu, the two occupants of the Nissan, who were believed to be standing behind their car. That same vehicle then struck Russell Eggleton, who was standing at the front of the Nissan. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the hit/run crash, or has information about the driver or vehicle involved, is urged to immediately contact the Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

