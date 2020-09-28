Additional US-10 emergency flood repairs currently underway at Sanford Lake

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Midland

HIGHWAY: US-10

CLOSEST CITY: Sanford

START DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.2 million in additional emergency repairs on the US-10 bridge over Sanford Lake to prevent scour resulting from dam breaches and flooding in May. Work includes driving temporary sheet pile and installing additional rip rap below the water on the south side of the US-10 bridge and addressing new scour issues resulting from the adjusted water levels.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The M-30 ramp to westbound US-10 will be closed during this work. Traffic will be detoured via eastbound US-10, Stark Road, and westbound US-10.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will protect the existing US-10 bridges from changes to water levels and flow resulting from the dam breach.