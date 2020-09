RAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS AMENDS AGREEMENT WITH APHRIA TO PRODUCE IN BURLINGTON, ONTARIO FACILITY

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:DOSE)

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS AMENDS AGREEMENT WITH APHRIA TO PRODUCE IN BURLINGTON, ONTARIO FACILITYBURLINGTON, Ontario – September 28, 2020 - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”)(CSE: DOSE), a Canadian life sciences company focused on innovative drug and active ingredientdelivery solutions, is pleased to announce it has amended the agreement with Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA, Nasdaq:APHA) signed Nov 1, 2018. The amended agreement enables RDT to produce the QuickStrips at its licensed Burlington facility for Aphria.As part of the amendment, Aphria relinquishes its global exclusive preferred vendor status enabling RDT to enter new markets with other licensed producers. Mark Upsdell, RDT CEO, adds “This change is consistent with the way we prefer to access developing markets. Non-exclusivity enables RDT to reach more Canadian medical and recreational users than available through a single customer strategy and opens up global opportunities. We also look forward to establishing agreements in emerging markets to provide the innovative QuickStrip.”Jason Lewis, RDT SVP Business Development said “This is an exciting step forward providing us the capability of producing QuickStrips for Canadian licensed producers seeking product delivery diversification. Adults who use medical and recreational cannabis will benefit from our proprietary delivery technology that offers a Quick, Convenient, Precise, and Discreet™ way to consume CBD and THC.”Upsdell adds, “RDT and Aphria have had a long term relationship that is continuing to evolve as business plans, processes and markets change in Canada and internationally. Moving Aphria strip production into RDT’s own facility enables RDT to focus on its core competencies.With regards to the CTO, the Company is working diligently with its auditors on the completion of its Annual Filings. In addition to its annual filings, the company is also working towards the completion and filings of its MDNA and first quarter filings.About Rapid Dose Therapeutics.Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian Life Sciences company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry — including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT also provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program enabling RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary cannabis delivery technology to be licensed to select operators in identified markets. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue and facilitate rapid expansion into emerging markets across multiple consumer segments. 