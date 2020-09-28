AOAC INTERNATIONAL and the HEMP and CANNABINOID SCIENCE INSTITUTE Announce Cooperative Agreement

Collaboration will develop trusted scientific standards and resources for hemp producers, food processors and regulators

ROCKVILLE, MD, US, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL and the Hemp and Cannabinoid Science Institute (HCSI) have entered into a cooperative agreement to advance cannabis science and promote AOAC consensus standards for analyzing hemp, cannabis, and cannabinoids.

AOAC’s consensus-driven, validated Official Methods of Analysis are used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade.

HCSI is a non-profit, collaborative research organization that identifies, prioritizes and funds scientific research to facilitate action by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the emergence of a safe and sustainable marketplace for cannabinoid-containing products for both businesses and consumers.

“As regulatory decisions are made at the international, federal, and state level, broadly accepted scientific methods for analyzing these products are essential to providing regulators, businesses and consumers with confidence in label claims and the wholesomeness of hemp and cannabis derived products,” said Scott Coates, Program Lead for AOAC’s Cannabis Analytical Science Program (CASP).

CASP is developing analytical standards for hemp and cannabis as well as advancing scientific competence in this new industry through cannabis science training courses and a proficiency testing program for laboratories engaged in or seeking to be involved in cannabis testing.

As part of the agreement, HCSI will recognize and promote these programs, while AOAC will take a leadership role in the HCSI Test Methods Science Council. Both organizations will share communications outreach when mission appropriate.

The collaboration will provide scientific resources for the policy decisions and communications of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture as well as state, provincial and international agriculture and food authorities, and businesses.

“A common set of methodologies and standards on cannabis will allow results to be easily interpreted, shared and reproduced,” said Scott Riefler of HCSI. “Together HCSI and AOAC can reach many more scientists, regulators, and consumers about the importance of quality analytical measurements.”

The agreement was approved by the AOAC Board of Directors on September 14, 2020 at the AOAC INTERNATIONAL 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Exposition.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of Analysis database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade. For more information, please visit www.aoac.org or email customerservice@aoac.org.

About HCSI

The Hemp and Cannabinoid Science Institute is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that serves growers, processors, manufacturers, marketers and other parties interested in advancing the scientific understanding of cannabinoid-containing ingestible and topical products to facilitate FDA action and the development of a safe and sustainable national marketplace for hemp and cannabinoid products. For further information, contact Karil L. Kochenderfer at 301/814 5251.

