Oasis CH Named to Short List of Recipients for Prestigious Cartus Masters Cup Award at 2020 Global Network Conference
Highest Honor Bestowed by Cartus Global Network Will Recognize Winner’s Outstanding Service and Performance.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DANBURY, CONN. (September 22, 2020) – Oasis Corporate Housing (“Oasis”) has been named to the short list of finalists for Cartus Corporation’s Masters Cup Award at its 2020 Global Network Conference, to be held virtually from October 7-16, 2020. The Cartus Global Network is Cartus’ industry-leading worldwide service provider network. Each year, Cartus recognizes the companies and individuals in the Network that have provided extraordinary service to its worldwide base of customers and clients. We are excited to announce that this year’s theme is “Foresight is 20/20.” Our annual event welcomes over 360 Network members, representing 180 companies from 42 countries.
Oasis has been nominated for the Cartus Masters Cup in the category of Corporate Housing & Serviced Apartment Services. Presented annually to our highest-achieving Global Network members who have previously received top awards, the Cartus Masters Cup recognizes a service provider that has achieved exceptional standards of quality. Winners must show collaboration in developing cost-effective and innovative approaches for Cartus clients, and demonstrate outstanding performance and commitment—not only to Cartus’ vision and values but also to our mission to deliver proactive, flexible solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients and their employees, every time.
Over seven (7) years ago, Oasis began by servicing limited markets in the U.S. Those limited markets have since grown into being one of a limited number of global suppliers. That growth has been based on Oasis’ strengths, including full organizational engagement when developing the best-in-class strategies to meet client objectives, open-mindedness, and flexibility. Oasis’ operational excellence is evidence that their methodical approach to continuous improvement has successfully earned them the trust of the Cartus team and our clients.
STEVE FREY, CEO, OASIS, “OUR COMPANY BELIEVES IN PROVIDING HIGH-LEVEL SERVICE AT EVERY OPPORTUNITY. CARTUS’ RIGOROUS CRITERIA AND PERFORMANCE STANDARDS MAKE THIS NOMINATION AN HONOR IN AND OF ITSELF BECAUSE IT RECOGNIZES OUR DEDICATION, BUT IT ALSO REFLECTS COMMON GOALS THAT BOTH OF OUR COMPANIES PROUDLY SHARE.”
ABOUT CARTUS
Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to nearly half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world. Innovating and developing new ways to streamline the relocation lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our centralized mobility hub, MovePro360SM, and self-serve digital relocation solution, MobilifySM, means we can deliver a holistic client and customer experience at every phase of the relocation journey.
Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we’ve helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.
Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy’s diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.
To find out how our experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.
