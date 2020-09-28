The GLOBAL DAY OF PRAYER with Pastor Chris!
Join the largest ever global prayer event, The GLOBAL DAY OF PRAYER with Pastor Chris!IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Day of Prayer’ with the man of God, Reverend (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome is a unique quarterly prayer program that's broadcasted LIVE on all LoveWorld Networks, several terrestrial TV stations, radio stations, and internet platforms.
LoveWorld President, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has continued to emphasize the need for Christians all around the world to bond together in prayers for the Church and the nations of the world in these last days. The 'Global Day of Prayer' provides the perfect opportunity for the saints to fulfill their intercessory ministry.
Many around the world who participate in these programs have experienced remarkable testimonies from the past editions of the revolutionary program.
Rhapsody of Realities
+1 409-723-8521
email us here
Rhapsody of Realities
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Global Day of Prayer with Pastor Chris