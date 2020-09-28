EVERFI Videos and Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

Create an Inclusive Classroom Culture with EVERFI

True learning and collaboration happens when all students feel safe, included and celebrated. EVERFI’s diversity, equity and inclusion courses allow teachers to start the conversation and build a positive class culture for everyone. All of the interactive, online resources are available to schools free of charge. Resources include:

Elementary – The Compassion Project (grades 2-4)

Middle School – Character Playbook (grades 6-7), Honor Code – Bullying Prevention (grade 8-10)

High School – African American History (grades 8-12), Diversity Foundations for High School (grades 9-12), and Antisemitism Prevention (grades 9-12)

EVERFI also provides financial literacy resources at no cost to Nebraska schools, including Vault – Understanding Money (grades 4-6), Marketplaces – Investing Basics (grades 9-12) and EVERFI Financial Literacy (grades 9-12).

EVERFI provides an One-Stop Shop that will help you explore EVERFI’s digital lessons + additional resources, including webinars and quick tip videos.

As a reminder, EVERFI is a great tool for in-person, hybrid, or remote learning, so it can be plan A, B and C!

Guidance Documents

