LVGEA Welcomes Five New Board Members

New members include Mayor of Las Vegas & representatives from Dignity Health, University of Phoenix and more

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) has appointed five new members to serve the organization on the LVGEA50 Board of Directors: Mayor Carolyn Goodman, City of Las Vegas; Lawrence Barnard, Nevada Market President, Siena Campus President and CEO, Dignity Health; Lauri Perdue, Campus Director, University of Phoenix; Vince Sanudo, Market Vice President – Southwest Area, Republic Services; and Catherine Raw, COO North America, Barrick Gold Corporation.

“We are excited to welcome so many business and community leaders to the Board,” said Jonas Peterson, President and CEO of LVGEA. “We know they will bring valuable insight and strategy to the LVGEA50 in this important time of economic development, job creation, and recovery.”

Carolyn G. Goodman became the mayor of the city of Las Vegas on July 6, 2011. Her husband of more than a half century and 12-year, term-limited mayor, Oscar B. Goodman, administered the oath of office. It is the only known instance of a spouse succeeding a spouse as mayor in the United States. In 2015, Mayor Goodman was handily re-elected to another four-year term. In 2019 she was elected to a third term, garnering more than 80 percent of the vote.

“It is a pleasure to be returning to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance board. I look forward to continuing to work with the board to develop new business opportunities for our community,” said Mayor Goodman.

Lauri Perdue is currently the Campus Director for University of Phoenix - Las Vegas Campus. Lauri is responsible for the oversite and facilitation of on-campus and online higher education opportunities for approximately 1,800 students in the state, while also partnering with community and industry leaders to address the needs of high education. Lauri has spent over 20 years in higher education in the state of Nevada at multiple institutions.

“I am honored to be a part of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance board. It is a time like no other in our community and I am ready to align with the mission of LVGEA to support economic development in Southern Nevada,” said Lauri Perdue, Campus Director, University of Phoenix.

Lawrence Barnard has an extensive range of health-care administrative experience. He joined Dignity Health as the President/CEO of St. Rose Dominican Hospitals San Martin Campus in December 2015. In July 2019, Larry accepted the role of Nevada Market Leader and President/CEO of the Siena Campus. Prior to joining Dignity Health, he served as the COO of University Medical Center and later the CEO. He has also worked in hospital administration at various facilities in Nevada, Southern California and South Carolina.

“I’m honored to join the dedicated team of business professionals serving as the LVGEA50 Board of Directors. I hope to provide meaningful insights and perspectives from the health care industry as we work together toward strengthening Nevada’s business environment during these tenuous times. Now more than ever, hospitals and our ability to provide care for our community are major influences as we work to attract high-quality jobs through new and existing businesses,” said Lawrence Barnard, Dignity Health – Nevada Market President, Siena Campus President and CEO.

As Market Vice President of Republic Services in Southern Nevada, Vince Sanudo has a prominent role in the community, providing essential recycling and waste services to all of Southern Nevada. Vince has 27 years of experience in the environmental industry and has worked at Republic Services for the past 17 years, holding increasingly more complex positions.

“I am pleased to join the LVGEA50 Board of Directors this year. I look forward to partnering with LVGEA on their mission and supporting economic development efforts in Southern Nevada, especially during this crucial time for our region,” said Vince Sanudo, Market Vice President – Southwest Area, Republic Services.

Catherine Raw is COO North America, Barrick Gold Corporation, responsible for the North American region. She was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Barrick. Catherine joined the company in May 2015 as Executive Vice President, Business Performance. Previously, she was comanager of BlackRock’s flagship mining funds. Catherine holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, a Master’s degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge as well as an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from Imperial College London.

“I am delighted to join the LVGEA50 Board of Directors this year. I look forward to helping the LVGEA on their mission to support economic development in Southern Nevada, a vital endeavor that will benefit the State of Nevada as a whole for the long term,” said Catherine Raw, COO North America, Barrick Gold Corporation – operator and JV partner of Nevada Gold Mines.

Attachments

Danielle Smith Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (702) 791-0000 danielles@lvgea.org