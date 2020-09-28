Upcoming lane closure Exit 86 Reynoldsville to Exit 97 Dubois/Falls Creek on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County

Beginning Monday, October 5, 2020 at 7:00 a.m., the Westbound travel lane in the area of Exit 90, as well as the Exit 90 ramps, will be closed to all traffic.

In addition, there will be a 12-foot width restriction in place for the duration of the emergency repairs. Work is expected to be complete and the area opened back up by Friday, November 13, 2020.

Contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, PA will be completing the work. This work is for emergency repairs in the travel lane of Interstate 80 Westbound near Exit 90 for the DuBois Jefferson County Airport. Work will consist of the Westbound travel lane and Exit 90 being closed to complete repairs and install drainage to avoid future road damage.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

# # #