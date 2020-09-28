Elise Luthman Shines in DO NOT REPLY, Coming to Theaters and Streaming on demand on October 2nd in the US and Canada

Elise Luthman is “Heather” opposite Jackson Rathbone and Amanda Arcuri in this horror-thriller launch in time for Halloween 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Woltosz and Walt Woltosz wrote and directed the movie, which stars Jackson Rathbone, Amanda Arcuri, Elise Luthman, Kerri Medders, Ashlee Füss, Ivon Millan, Nikki Leigh, and Courtney Henggeler.

Daniel, son of Director/Producer Walter Woltosz is a producer and writer who has earned over 20 awards at film festivals for music videos, short films, and most recently, a feature film "Santiago" which earned 11 awards including Audience Choice Best Feature Film at the Riverside International Film Festival.

The Production Company is Iron Compass Entertainment, & Distribution is Gravitas Ventures, & Sales Agent is VMI Worldwide. Producers include Daniel Woltosz, Walt Woltosz, Ivón Millán and Nicholas Paul Ybarra.

The movie premiered at the Shriekfest Horror Film Festival and has recently screened at the 2020 Crimson Screen Horror Film Fest, winning Best Produced Screenplay for a Feature Film.; at the New York City Horror Film Festival where Jackson Rathbone won Best Actor; at the Orlando Film Festival where it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and won Best Trailer and Best Poster.

The movie is scheduled for release Oct. 2nd in the US and Canada and for release in 2021 in the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

The film’s description reads, “Chelsea, falls prey to a social media predator. She meets Brad at a Halloween party and is abducted. Chelsea is eventually allowed to stay in his fortified house with other girls who Brad plans to kill in his virtual reality filmed murders.”

The Halloween season is such a great opportunity to see new thrillers like this one. Check out the official trailer for Do Not Reply: https://youtu.be/C0ExLPW7nO8

About Elise Luthman:

Elise is an actress, singer, musician, model, writer, producer, artist and athlete. She is currently starring in Linked as “Julie” coming to theaters soon. Her lead roles in Family Vanished as "April" and Party Mom as "Brittany" are currently available on Lifetime's Movie Channel and Streaming online. Her memorable role of "Becky Lane" in Dead Night can be seen on Amazon Prime. The recent role of "Shelly" on The Politician can be seen on Netflix. She is also known for CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and as "Two Canz" on Nickelodeon's Henry Danger. She has co-starred in, written, and produced her own Online Disney Maker Studio Series: Short Girls Club.

Elise is a prolific actress. She can be seen in Nickelodeon's Wendell and Vinnie, Rules of Engagement, New Girl, Desperate Housewives that are currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. Many of her fans recognize her as "Lea Rose" on Nickelodeon's Deadtime Stories, as "Josephine" in the award winning film Josephine and lead in More Than Words which was at the Cannes Festival in 2013 . Elise plays the young lead, "Young Julia Douglas" in the Feature Film, Play James Play, which premiered in 2016. She has also been a Co-Host/Producer of the TV Series: The Joey & Elise Show for 36 episodes that aired on DATV and streams online.

She is the youngest of seven thespians where she learned her love of acting, singing and music as they performed together in many Community Theatre Productions. She is from Dayton, Ohio and began her career at The Dayton Playhouse, where Rob Lowe also started. She now lives with her family and sibling actor: Joey Luthman in Los Angeles where she acts, writes and designs custom jackets with her original artwork.

She is also a strong supporter of many charities, including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, St Jude’s Research Center, The Starlight Children's Foundation, and The LA Mission which helps the homeless of LA.

