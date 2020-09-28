Axcient’s Callie Currier Named One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should

CRN Highlights the Unsung Heroes of the IT Channel

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Callie Currier, Digital Marketing Manager as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2020. This annual list pays tribute to the below-the-radar best and brightest who power the channel every day.



“We are thrilled that CRN is recognizing Callie for her achievements and dedication to Axcient’s partner community,” said Angus Robertson, chief revenue officer at Axcient. “Callie is not only an expert at marketing to MSPs, but also helping MSPs market to their clients. Callie is passionate about helping MSPs grab the attention of their clients and finding unique and compelling ways to tell their story. Callie is doing an amazing job leading our campaign and digital strategy at Axcient, and we look forward to her continued success.”

Based on feedback from leading solution providers and industry executives, the CRN editorial team uses the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list to draw attention to those outstanding channel players who may not be household names, but still work tirelessly to keep their partners thriving and the IT channel growing.

“Managing a successful channel partner program today calls for a small army of people, but only a few Channel Chiefs tend to enjoy widespread recognition,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “With the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, we are delighted to shine a spotlight on an exceptional group of unsung team members, giving them some of the acclaim they deserve for their indispensable contributions to channel success.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

To learn more about Axcient and the company’s Partner Program, please visit www.axcient.com/partner.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at thechannelcompany.com .

