New Coalition “Hispanos for Bradshaw” Launches To Support Re-Election of Sheriff Bradshaw
The Coalition has already welcomed dozens of new members with more joining each day
Go out and vote and support Bradshaw for the Hispanic community because of the awesome work he did during hurricane Maria, he is here for the community especially the Hispanic community overall...”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A coalition of Hispanic community leaders announced the formation of “Hispanos for Bradshaw” in support of Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s re-election. Hispanos for Bradshaw is a grassroots coalition of Palm Beach County Hispanic residents, business owners, community advocates and faith-based leaders.
— Eddie Rivera, Hispanos for Bradshaw member
Sheriff Bradshaw has proven to be a trusted leader on important issues relating to law enforcement, the safety and security of Palm Beach County, and the Hispanic community. Ric Bradshaw is responsible for overseeing all Homeland Security for South Florida. He has secured additional funding, training and information to keep South Florida’s borders and neighborhoods safe from terrorists, drug traffickers and others who pose as threats to U.S. citizens. Ric Bradshaw is the only candidate with the training, qualifications and credentials to lead the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s agency.
Under Sheriff Bradshaw, crime is down 25% in the last four years, $10 million has been reinvested back into community programs, and the Sheriff’s Office has implemented reforms that are important to the Hispanic community.
Hispanos for Bradshaw has one simple goal. The coalition is focused on re-electing Ric Bradshaw Sheriff. They are working to support the Sheriff by growing their coalition, volunteering their support, and sharing important messages about the work the Sheriff has done that is important to the Hispanic community.
The coalition also invites people to join Hispanos for Bradshaw by signing up and learning more at www.RicBradshawforSheriff.com/Hispanos-for-Bradshaw.
About Hispanos for Bradshaw
Hispanos for Bradshaw is a grassroots coalition created in support of Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. They kicked off their coalition with incredible support in their opening meeting in front of a group of local Hispanic community leaders. Interested guests were informed on how they can help support the coalition and invited to join as well.
As a part of their launch, Hispanos for Bradshaw also launched a Facebook page and an online portal to invite more members to sign up.
Visit their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/HispanosforBradshaw and online portal at www.RicBradshawforsheriff.com/Hispanos-for-Bradshaw.
The General Election is on November 3, 2020.
*Paid by Ric Bradshaw, Democrat, for Sheriff
