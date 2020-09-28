Women Intimate Care Market is expected to witness 3.3% CAGR (2020-2030)-Market Insights, analysis, trends and forecast
The Global Women Intimate Care Market was $329.0 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $453.0 Bn by 2030.
Women concern towards hygiene is the major reason for the market to grow.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The Global Women Intimate Care Market was $329.0 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $453.0 Bn by 2030. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 3.3% between 2020-2030, as per the latest market research report titled Global Women Intimate Care Market (By Product Type - Internal Cleansers & Sprays, Pantiliners & Shields, Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Women's Disposable Razors & Blades. By Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, eRetailers and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020 – 2030
Market Insights
Women intimate care products are in demand due to increased hygiene concerns and safety from other diseases related to infection. Also, demand of sanitary pads is increasing due to introduction of low cost and better quality product in the past five years. CoVID 19 has helped market to grow as most of the women have realized about the safety concerns related to covid and other diseases. Due to the presence of local and international players market is fragmented in nature. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate due to high adaptation rate. Among all segments, Internal cleansers and sprays are expected to grow at the highest rate.
The women intimate care products are the type of products that help to keep hygiene in the intimate areas of women. These products are very important for taking care because not taking care of the intimate area can lead the irritation and infection. The products such as mists and spray, powder and mousse, liners, oils, hair removal products, personal wash, moisturizers and creams can help to maintain hygiene. Increasing awareness of health and hygiene among women boost the growth of the women private care market. The rising number of campaigns about health and hygiene for women at school, workplace and other places leading to the rising demand of the women product among the working ladies globally.
Moreover, the current pandemic of the COVID-19 effect on the women intimate care market. The growth rate graph changed slightly due to the pandemic situation. But, it is expected that, after the pandemic, the market growth will reach a high position in the growth rate graph. Apart from that, the increasing biotech and intimate care company across the world is anticipated to offer significant opportunity for the market growth in the upcoming forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
Geographically, The Women Intimate Care Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The report covers a detailed outlook of the company, and it includes the market share and company or industry profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players in the report include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Zeta Farmaceutici SpA, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Nölken Hygiene Products GmbH, The Unilever Group, The Boots Company PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, and Emilia Personal Care among others.
The Global Women Intimate Care Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Women Intimate Care Market: By Product Type
Internal Cleansers & Sprays,
Pantiliners & Shields,
Sanitary Pads,
Tampons,
Women's Disposable Razors & Blades
Others
Global Women Intimate Care Market: By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Specialty Stores
eRetailers
Others
Global Women Intimate Care Market, By Geography Type
North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)
