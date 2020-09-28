Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,351 in the last 365 days.

I-75 Business Spur lane closure for cleanup work in Sault Ste. Marie starts today

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

September 28, 2020 -- A lane closure on I-75 Business Spur (BS) is planned in the city of Sault Ste. Marie today through Friday, Oct. 2, for environmental cleanup work. Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), contractors will be removing contaminated soil at a property on the east side of I-75 BS.

Beginning today, crews will be closing the northbound I-75 BS outside lane from 16th Avenue to north of 15th Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie. The lane is expected to be reopened on Friday, Oct. 2.

You just read:

I-75 Business Spur lane closure for cleanup work in Sault Ste. Marie starts today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.