I-75 Business Spur lane closure for cleanup work in Sault Ste. Marie starts today

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

September 28, 2020 -- A lane closure on I-75 Business Spur (BS) is planned in the city of Sault Ste. Marie today through Friday, Oct. 2, for environmental cleanup work. Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), contractors will be removing contaminated soil at a property on the east side of I-75 BS.

Beginning today, crews will be closing the northbound I-75 BS outside lane from 16th Avenue to north of 15th Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie. The lane is expected to be reopened on Friday, Oct. 2.