Auditor General DePasquale Releases Medicaid Service Provider Audits of Comfort Keepers, WellSpan Philhaven

HARRISBURG (Sept. 28, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today released his audits of Comfort Keepers and WellSpan Philhaven, two additional Medicaid service providers that he has audited this year.

“My audits help to ensure that Medicaid patients receive the services for which the state is billed by direct care providers,” DePasquale said. “Taxpayers have a right to know that their investment is being used effectively and efficiently.”

The Comfort Keepers audit noted that during the audit period, services provided by the Jenkintown firm and billed to the Department of Human Services (DHS) were appropriately rendered. The audit recommends that the company improve its policies and procedures around recordkeeping of claims filed with DHS.

The WellSpan Philhaven audit found that during the audit period, services provided by the Mt. Gretna psychiatric hospital’s extended acute care unit and billed to DHS were appropriately rendered. The audit has no findings or recommendations.

These special financial-related performance audits were authorized under Act 42 of 2018, which received bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

The vendors being audited provide a variety of medical and human services, including long-term care and mental health services. DePasquale announced the results of the first completed audits in June.

