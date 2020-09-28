Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC connects people with nature's fall harvest of wild edibles

Kansas City, Mo. – Autumn is the harvest season, and during October the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free foraging classes at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center will be preparing a wild eats table for three sessions on Saturday, Oct. 3. The program entitled “May the Forage Be with You” will include tasty treats such as hickory nuts, walnuts, pawpaws, and persimmons. The sessions will be from 10 to 11 a.m., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants should dress for the weather as the sessions will be outside in the native plant garden. Registration is required. To register, visit MDC’s events page for the Kansas City area, https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXw.

MDC is observing all recommended COVID-19 precautions and locally required mask mandates. Participants will be asked to use safety measures such as social distancing.

For other ways to connect with the outdoors this autumn, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.

