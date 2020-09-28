Travel Advisory: One-Day Closure Scheduled for Goosenest Brook Bridge on Lang Drive in North Kingstown

As part of an ongoing bridge preservation project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the Goosenest Brook Bridge in North Kingstown for one day, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 5. The bridge is located a short distance north of Route 102 on Lang Drive, a residential road that provides access to a large number of homes. ? During the closure, motorists will be detoured using Route 102, Route 2 and Stony Lane to access the Lang Drive neighborhood.

The work consists of concrete repairs, installation of a waterproof membrane and resurfacing. It is part of a larger, $4.2 million, 11-bridge project in North Kingstown and East Greenwich that is scheduled to finish in fall 2021.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Repairs to the Goosenest Brook Bridge were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.