Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Seeing 17.1% CAGR to 2027

A latest report added by Big Market Research states that the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is expected to garner $5.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market report offers a thorough research study of the market by profoundly reviewing different facets of the market such as boomers and restraints of the market, investment opportunities, regional circumstances, market players, and latest trends and developments.

The report also presents market statistics and elucidates the major factors that are propelling the market growth. The rising awareness among people and government bodies about health hazards of conventional chemical-based disinfectants is also boosting the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market. Additionally, advantages such as fast action, easy installation and maintenance, and lower operating cost of ultraviolet disinfection equipment are fueling the growth of the global market.

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3935283

Moreover, rising demand for UV-C led lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment amidst COVID-19 crisis have acted as a major contributor to the growth of the market. On the other hand, an upsurge in number of chemical and healthcare industries is expected to unlock lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in near future. However, low cost of conventional disinfectants than UV lights is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The report segments the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market based on end use industry, application, component, marketing channel, and region. Based on end-use industry, the report divides the market into commercial, residential, and industrial. By application, the report classifies the market into air treatment (residential & commercial, healthcare facilities, and bio terror agents), water treatment (residential, municipal, and commercial), food & beverage disinfection, wastewater treatment, and surface disinfection. Based on component, the report bifurcated the market into reactor chamber, controller unit, UV lamp, quartz sleeve, and others. By marketing channel, the report divides the market into direct marketing and indirect marketing. Regionally, the market is studied across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

Additionally, the report profiles a list of leading major players active in the ultraviolet disinfection equipment sector. The key players profiled in this report are Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Halma Plc., Xylem Inc., Severn Trent Plc., Danaher Corporation, Xenex and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Kuraray Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and American Ultraviolet. This research report focuses on delivering useful insights on the leading companies in this market and help new market players beat the market competition.

Get Discount on this Premium Research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3935283

The insights presented in the report are useful for identifying investment suitability and industry players to grab opportunities for merges, collaborations, investments, and regional expansions. We endeavor to offer a customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Direct: +1-971-202-1575 Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452 E-mail help@bigmarketresearch.com