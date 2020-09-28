International Health and Wellness Companies Turn to Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International to Promote Their Brands in the U.S.

NPI Offers One-Stop Shop Expertise in Logistics, FDA Regulations, Sales and Marketing

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When international health and wellness brands want to export their products to the United States, they turn to Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International.

Gould, whose retail career spans four decades, founded NPI because he saw overseas companies struggling when they tried to sell products to American consumers.

“Companies don’t realize the obstacles that exist when they export their nutritional supplements to the U.S.,” Gould said. “Companies have to deal with FDA and U.S. Customs regulations, find storage, reach out to retailers, and promote their brands to consumers.”

Gould said it is a daunting task because the companies have to build brand awareness.

“I created the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform to provide all the services these entrepreneurial companies need,” Gould said. “We have a food scientist, logistics expert, professional sales team, and a marketing agency specializing in promoting brands in the health and wellness industry.”

When companies hire Gould and his team, NPI becomes their American headquarters.

Gould said NPI has been working with retail buyers from large and small chains for more than a decade.

“We are a mainstay at the annual ECRM sellers/buyers shows which bring companies and retailers together,” he said. “Imagine if you had to reach out individually to all the retail chains in the country. Every year, we introduce our clients’ products to retailers at ECRM shows.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.

Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, attends the ECRM events every year.

“I have taken part in ECRM programs for more than a decade,” said Fernandez, who previously worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart. “We get private one-on-one meetings with the retailers. It is a great system.”

Fernandez brings a unique seller-buyer perspective to ECRM programs because he helped create the luxury skincare and the health and wellness categories at Amazon.

"I have been a retail buyer, and now I represent brands," he said. "I know what the retailers are looking for, and I understand our brands' selling points. It gives us an advantage."

