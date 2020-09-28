Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade PIN Photodiodes Feature Low 0.7 mm Profile, Increased Signal to Noise Ratio

Offered in 0805 Case Size, AEC-Q101 Qualified Devices Feature Black SMD Packages to Eliminate Side Illumination

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new surface-mount Automotive Grade silicon PIN photodiodes in the compact 0805 case size with a low 0.7 mm profile — 0.15 mm lower than previous-generation devices. Offered in black packages, the opaque side walls of the Vishay Semiconductors VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 eliminate unwanted side illumination to increase their signal to noise ratio.



The AEC-Q101 qualified photodiodes released today are optimized for photo detection in applications such as solar load sensors; automotive rain, light, and tunnel sensors; light barriers for elevators, garage doors, and industrial equipment; and reflective sensors for touchless faucets, toilets, and trash cans. For the detection of visible and near infrared radiation, the VEMD4010X01 offers a wide sensitivity range from 550 nm to 1040 nm. For 740 nm to 1040 nm infrared applications, the VEMD4110X01 features a daylight blocking filter and is matched with 830 nm to 950 nm IR emitters.

Delivering high sensitivity, the devices feature a sensitive area of 0.42 mm², reverse light current of 2.4 µA, and a low dark current of 1 nA. The VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 offer fast response times, ± 60° angles of half-sensitivity, a wide temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C, and 910 nm wavelengths of peak sensitivity. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the photodiodes provide a moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020 for a floor life of 168 hours.

Samples and production quantities of the VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduces two new surface-mount Automotive Grade silicon PIN photodiodes in compact size with low 0.7 mm profile. Offered in black packages, the opaque side walls eliminate unwanted side illumination to increase signal to noise ratio. - https://bit.ly/35PRf5k

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80134 (VEMD4010X01)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?84910 (VEMD4110X01)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157715996816798