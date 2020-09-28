New Bible Study Highlights Women Redeemed by Christ and the Lessons Today’s Women Can Gain From Their Journeys

In ‘What about Her?,’ Gina R. J. Butler turns to the stories of Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba, Mary and others to demonstrate the transformative power of God’s grace

/EIN News/ -- TYLER, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bible contains many instances of men who were redeemed by God and released from the trappings of their sins. However, due to the patriarchal circumstances of the time, there are fewer stories of the women whose lives were also changed through their relationship with God, prompting the question “what about them?”

In her new book, “What about Her?,” author and spiritual leader Gina R. J. Butler seeks to answer this very question, connecting modern women with the stories of biblical women who fell short but ultimately found atonement through Christ. The women all hail from the lineage of Jesus or encountered Him during His time on earth but come from unique circumstances—Tamar an abandoned daughter-in-law, Rahab a benevolent prostitute, Ruth a grieving widow, Bathsheba a naive adulteress and Mary an unwed, pregnant teenager.

In this engaging, easy-to-read study, readers will learn about each of the women and discover how their stories relate to the issues they may face in their own lives. Originally written for a small group setting and filled with questions for self-reflection, “What about Her?” reads like a warm conversation between friends and assures women they are not alone in their struggles nor are they out of reach from God’s saving grace.

“I designed this study so that any woman who picked it up could read even one of the stories and come to an understanding of who God is,” Butler said. “Whether or not the reader has been to church or heard these stories, they will be able to place themselves in the shoes of these women and know that God can change their life just like He did theirs.”

Designed for readers with varying levels of biblical exposure, “What about Her?” demonstrates that Christ, who uplifted and altered the lives of Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba, Mary and others, extends the same grace to all those who seek Him.

“What about Her?: A Study of Biblical Women”

By Gina R. J. Butler

ISBN: 9781973686941 (softcover); 9781973686965 (hardcover); 9781973686958 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Christianbook and WestBow Press

About the author

The day she set foot in her first-grade classroom, Gina R. J. Butler knew she wanted to be a teacher, and as years passed, her desire to learn and teach only grew. After graduating with a bachelor’s in history from the University of Texas at Tyler, Butler taught American history, U.S. Government and Economics at her alma mater, Hughes Springs High School. She has also worked with students in church youth ministry and leads bible studies through her ministry, GRJB Ministries, helping others learn the importance of building a relationship with Christ and integrating biblical principles in their lives. “What about Her?” is Butler’s first book, and it is her utmost desire that God use her teaching to honor Him and lead people to the Lord. To learn more about Butler, visit grjbministries.com or connect with her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

