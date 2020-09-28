Star2Star’s Chad Bruhn Named One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, is pleased to announce that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Chad Bruhn, VP of Sales Operations & Partner Enablement, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2020. This annual list pays tribute to the below-the-radar best and brightest who power the channel every day.



Based on feedback from leading solution providers and industry executives, the CRN editorial team uses the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list to draw attention to those outstanding channel players who may not be household names, but still work tirelessly to keep their partners thriving and the IT channel growing.

Chad joined Star2Star in 2015 as a Director of Sales Operations where he maximized sales efficiency and processes working cross-functionally with Marketing, FP&A, Commissions, Legal, and Internal Development teams. Chad’s demonstrated excellence in sales, management, business development, marketing strategy, and leadership then, and now as VP of Sales Operations and Partner Enablement, are what distinguish him as an invaluable Star2Star team member and telecommunications channel leader.

“I am honored to be recognized by CRN,” said Chad regarding his award. “I could not effectively do my job without a great team around me. Improving the sales team reporting and efficiencies is a continuous process. I am proud to work for Star2Star and support our awesome sales team. Thank you for this recognition.”

“This recognition is very well-deserved,” added Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Chad has been an insightful and inspiring team player since day one. His dedication to the channel, and more importantly our partners and colleagues, have helped Star2Star achieve our current level of success. Congratulations, Chad!”

“Managing a successful channel partner program today calls for a small army of people, but only a few Channel Chiefs tend to enjoy widespread recognition,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “With the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, we are delighted to shine a spotlight on an exceptional group of unsung team members, giving them some of the acclaim they deserve for their indispensable contributions to channel success.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people .

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.