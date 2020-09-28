American Expediting Company Announces Kerry Anne Carter as Chief Executive Officer
FOLCROFT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Expediting Company, a leading nation-wide provider of on demand-expedited delivery services announced that
Kerry Anne Carter has been named as Chief Executive Officer.
Kerry is a strategic and innovative leader with a track record of building high performing teams and driving growth in multiple distribution businesses. Most recently Kerry served as the Executive Leader of Staples’ B2B furniture division, the largest contract furniture business in the US. Prior to that Kerry served as the Executive Leader of Staples’ B2B office supplies business.
“Kerry’s rich and diverse experience make her the right person for this role as we look to expand,” said
Terry Solvedt, the Executive Chairman of American Expediting. “The company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing demand in Life Sciences, Medical, and other verticals needing the highly skilled, complex service that American Expediting provides.” Founder and Vice Chairman Victor Finnegan said, “Kerry’s ability to connect with customers and understand their needs fits perfectly with our values and our desire to grow.”
“I’m very excited to join the team,” said Kerry Carter. “American Expediting is obsessed with providing unparalleled customer service because the stakes are so high, often impacting the health and security of our end customers. I look forward to leveraging our capabilities to grow this great company.”
About American Expediting
Founded in 1983, American Expediting Company is a leading nation-wide provider of on-demand expedited delivery serving the Life Science, Health Care, Parts Distribution, and other verticals requiring highly skilled, complex, pick-up and delivery solutions.
For more information, press only:
Yvonne Kalucis
Email: y.kalucis@amexpediting.com
For more information on American Expediting:
Website: https://americanexpediting.com/
