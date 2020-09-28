Global Healthcare Payer Solution Market to Reach $41.90 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in cost of the healthcare system, rise in healthcare insurance enrolment, and surge in adoption of healthcare IT and implementation of various healthcare reforms drive the global healthcare payer solution market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand has increased for health coverage in the developing markets.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare payer solution market was pegged at $19.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $41.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in cost of the healthcare system, rise in healthcare insurance enrolment, surge in adoption of healthcare IT, and implementation of various healthcare reforms drive the global healthcare payer solution market. However, surge in incidences of data breach, loss of confidentiality, and cultural and language barriers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of AI and analytics and high growth potential in emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the demand has increased for health coverage in the developing markets.

Along with this, there is a significant increase in health insurance awareness among uninsured patients.

The rising number of Covid-19 patients has overburderned the healthcare systems, which leads to huge losses in administration operation. Thus, the outsourcing partners that have track record of improving fraud management, medical document management are anticipated to help payers in the market. The global healthcare payer solution market is segmented on the basis of type, stakeholder, application, and region. By service, the business process outsourcing services segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the knowledge process outsourcing services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the claims management services segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the computer-assisted coding (CAC) systems segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The global healthcare payer solution market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The global healthcare payer solution market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as McKesson Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, HMS Holdings Corp, Accenture plc, Change Healthcare, Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Wipro Limited., and Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

