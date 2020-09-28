Secuvant Announces Major Partnerships With Cybersecurity Firms Netsurion and Arete IR

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secuvant, a leader in strategic managed security and risk advisory services, today announced significant enhancements to its high-touch white-glove managed security offerings via strategic partnership agreements with leading security service providers Netsurion and Arete IR. The combined partnerships supplement Secuvant’s best-in-class detection and response capabilities across its four tiers of event escalation: Continuous Monitoring, Event Analysis, Event Triage, and full-service Incident Response and Forensics.

The Netsurion partnership enhances Secuvant’s early event detection capabilities through Netsurion’s flagship Managed Threat Protection Platform, EventTracker, which combines endpoint protection, security information and event management (SIEM), vulnerability management, threat hunting, a 24/7 security operations center (SOC), and more into one centrally managed, fully integrated console. By partnering with Netsurion, Secuvant can provide clients with broader cybersecurity coverage, greater zero-time endpoint protection, and rapid threat detection and response. As detected events move into elevated threat status, Secuvant’s integration with global incident response leader Arete IR provides seamless escalation from traditional MDR event management to full Tier 4 Incident Response and Forensics.

“Secuvant’s strategic partnerships with Netsurion and Arete IR are game-changing; they are significant differentiators for Secuvant,” said Ryan Layton, founder, and CEO of Secuvant. “Too often, we see client teams struggling to work with disparate risk consultants, MDR providers, and incident-response firms. Secuvant brings all three components into one integrated risk service model, eliminating the confusion and hand-offs that often exist during escalated phases of crisis management.”

Partnerships with Netsurion and Arete IR are further evidence of Secuvant’s recent move to become a global leader in providing strategic, white-glove security services to targeted markets and industries globally. By leveraging such partnerships, Secuvant is able to more deeply engage in building stronger business relationships with clients and focus extensively on meaningful value-added security services that reduce risk.

Don Ainslie, EVP at Secuvant and former Global CSO for Big 4 consulting firm Deloitte commented, “Companies continue to struggle knowing how to address cyber risk. The challenges of addressing cyber risk can’t be adequately addressed by low-touch MDR providers that are only built for scale and quantity. Secuvant’s ‘Clear Path Forward’ services are tailor-made for companies committed down the path of addressing cyber risk and our partnerships with Netsurion and Arete IR only strengthen this position.”

“Netsurion is excited about the opportunities provided through our partnership with Secuvant,” said Guy Cunningham, SVP of Channel Sales and Alliances, Netsurion. “Their unique business model, combined with their world-class advisory board, provides them with extensive reach into organizations of all sizes. Cybersecurity continues to be one of the areas within an IT organization that requires dedicated, ongoing attention and expertise. Secuvant delivers on those requirements across both Risk Management and Threat Detection. We look forward to a long relationship.”

Jim Jaeger, Co-founder and President of Arete IR added, “Secuvant’s laser focus on values and their mission of providing a Clear Path Forward for the clients, employees, and causes was instrumental in attracting Arete IR to Secuvant. Additionally, we align with their philosophy of addressing Cyber risk first at the board and executive level thus establishing culture, buy-in, and governance across all departments within an organization. We believe Secuvant’s integration of Arete’s incident response methodologies into their MDR service will add significant assurance to Secuvant clients.”

For inquiries on this release, please contact info@secuvant.com.

About Secuvant

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Secuvant is a global leader in integrated cyber threat analytics and risk advisory services, built on a value system of client focus, integrity, accountability, execution, and teamwork. Secuvant’s mission is to provide clients with a Clear Path Forward in their pursuit of establishing an acceptable security risk posture. Secuvant’s success is built upon strict adherence to its values, a functioning world-class advisory board, the unique combination of cybersecurity expertise and industry / vertical specialization, and a team of experts that repeatedly deliver best-in-class managed and advisory cybersecurity and risk services. Secuvant understands Cyber Risk is Business Risk™ and uses methodologies and metrics aimed at minimizing business risk. Services include, but are not limited to, Security Gap and Risk Assessments, Risk Program Management, Executive and Board Cyber Advisory, Penetration Testing, Security Monitoring, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. To learn more visit www.secuvant.com.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion’s managed platform approach of combining purpose-built technology and a team of cybersecurity experts gives customers and partners the ultimate flexibility to adapt and grow while maintaining a secure environment. Netsurion’s EventTracker cyber threat protection platform provides SIEM, endpoint protection, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection and more; all delivered as a managed or co-managed service. Netsurion’s BranchSDO delivers purpose-built technology with optional levels of managed services to multi-location businesses that optimize network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Arete IR

Arete Incident Response partners with clients to reduce the burden of preparing for, detecting and responding to cyber-attacks. With core skills including triage, digital forensics, malware reverse engineering, remediation and testifying expertise, Arete’s elite team of cyber security experts have created unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response readiness assessments to post-incident remediation. Arete’s advisory services provide legally defensible, compliant cyber strategies that assist in continuously improving the organizations’ cyber posture. Learn more at https://www.areteir.com.

