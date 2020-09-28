GTreasury Bringing New Treasury Management Tools and 2020 Industry Perspectives to the Upcoming AFP, ACT, and FTA Conferences

As treasury and corporate finance professionals plan for uncertainty, GTreasury to share insights on how customers have solved key challenges through treasury management transformations

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced its participation and support at three of the biggest industry events for corporate treasury and finance professionals: The Association of Finance Professionals' AFP Annual Conference 2020, The Association of Corporate Treasurers' ACT Annual Conference 2020, and the Finance & Treasury Association's FTA Conference 2020. All held virtually over the coming weeks, GTreasury is proud to again play an active role in supporting these important industry events.



ACT Annual Conference 2020 . Held October 5-8, ACT 2020 is themed around how treasurers can balance financial risks and opportunities – both immediately and into the future – while still ensuring business growth and sustainability. GTreasury is a Bronze Sponsor.





AFP Annual Conference 2020. Held October 19-29, the particularly comprehensive AFP Annual Conference draws 7,000 treasury and financial professionals for educational and content sessions covering treasury management, payments, risk management, and more. GTreasury is a Silver Sponsor.





FTA Conference 2020. Held November 10-13 and in its 33rd year, FTA 2020 will focus on "treasury reimagined," and how crisis and risk have – and will continue to – spur important changes in treasury best practices. GTreasury is an FTA Corporate Partner and exhibiting.



“This has, of course, been an unusually busy and challenging year for corporate treasurers around the world,” Michele Marvin, VP, Global Marketing at GTreasury. “Fortunately, three exceptional industry events are lined up over the next few weeks to bring us all together – albeit virtually – for discussions on what’s been working, what hasn’t, and where our industry is headed next. GTreasury is again excited to be an active voice and ardent supporter at ACT, AFP, and FTA. While we’ll miss seeing customers and new faces in person, we look forward to still connecting for timely discussions on treasury management best practices, the newest capabilities we have recently introduced into our platform, and what we believe the treasury landscape will look like as we head into 2021.”

Attendees visiting GTreasury’s virtual booths will find GTreasury representatives ready to discuss:

What GTreasury’s newest platform capabilities can deliver to your organization . Among the recent additions to GTreasury’s integrated treasury and risk management system is Smart Predictions. The AI-fueled cash forecasting feature analyzes historical data against different prediction models to determine the most accurate model that fits your data and business requirements.





How global treasurers have been reacting to the pandemic. GTreasury has been actively involved in Treasury Coalition, which has been compiling ongoing insights and reactions from hundreds of global treasurers. GTreasury can share and discuss the most critical findings from these evolving surveys.





How to prepare for ongoing pandemic uncertainty. Through continual conversations with customers during these past few months, GTreasury understands the best practices that some treasurers are taking to ensure they are well-prepared for more unpredictability in global markets. GTreasury can offer best-practice advice across several critical areas, such as cash visibility.





How new GTreasury partnerships empower treasurers. GTreasury has recently announced new partnerships designed to give customers more built-in capabilities and streamlined data access. Among the new integrations are Fenics Market Data and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking.





GTreasury has recently announced new partnerships designed to give customers more built-in capabilities and streamlined data access. Among the new integrations are Fenics Market Data and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking. How to prepare for LIBOR transition. Even amid the pandemic, post-LIBOR planning is an increasingly urgent priority for many treasurers. GTreasury can discuss how its product and customers are preparing for that transition.



About GTreasury

For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury and Risk Management System (TRMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TRMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

