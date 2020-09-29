NASHVILLE POP ARTIST AND SONGWRITER HIT NUMBER ONE!
Luckie Boy and Thornton Cline simultaneously hit number one on both the World Indie Music Charts and the Euro Indie Music Charts!
Co-written with award-winning songwriter Thornton Cline, "Cry Myself To Sleep " is the sort of pop record which is built to last.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-two-year old Nashville pop recording artist, Luckie Boy's debut pop song, “Cry Myself to Sleep” has hit number one both the World Indie Music Charts and the Euro Indie Music Charts simultaneously for the week of September 27, 2020.
"Considering that this is Luckie Boy’s first worldwide radio release, he’s kicked things off in a fairly strong way. Co-written with award-winning songwriter Thornton Cline, "Cry Myself To Sleep " is the sort of pop record which is built to last," the music review on the Musikandfilm.com said.
Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville. He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book. Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating. Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded. Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy. The song was picked up by Musik and Film producer and promoter, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, “867-5309” for Tommy Tutone.
The World Indie Music Chart consists of 250 reporting terrestrial and satellite radio stations from 80 countries. The Euro Indie Music Chart consists of hundreds of radio stations in over 60 countries.
