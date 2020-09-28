Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: West and Central Africa COVID-19 Digest (28 September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level across the region - resulting from escalating conflict and rising food insecurity - exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3icmUAl

In 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, a record high of 44 million people across the region – 6 million more than in 2019 – required humanitarian assistance and protection.

Where the global health crisis intersects with conflict, the effects of climate change and chronic vulnerabilities, including weak national health systems, new crises may emerge.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictive measures impact economic activities, food production, flows, markets and livelihoods, food insecurity could double.

Health care facilities in remote or conflict areas lack testing capacities and equipment, limiting their ability to manage a sudden influx of critical cases.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Coronavirus - Africa: West and Central Africa COVID-19 Digest (28 September 2020)

