RTOERO hosts virtual Queen’s Park advocacy day

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTOERO volunteers and staff will meet with MPPs and government officials during the fourth annual Vibrant Voices Advocacy event on Oct. 1, the International Day of Older Persons. The Board of Directors, Political Advocacy Committee and senior staff will represent the organization at virtual meetings throughout the day to discuss RTOERO’s key advocacy issues:

· Seniors strategy, including income security, universal public pharmacare, social isolation, aging at home and rights for seniors

· Geriatric health care, including geriatric training, healthy aging, long-term care and elder abuse

· Environmental stewardship, including ban on single-use plastics, common recycling standards, environmentally sustainable transportation and safeguarding the water supply and drinking water

“Our organization has been advocating on these or related issues for a number of years. This year, COVID-19 has put some of the key opportunities in the spotlight,” says Martha Foster, RTOERO’s chair of the board. “Clear standards for the health and care of older adults would have helped prevent unnecessary suffering. And the system failure for residents of long-term care and their families was and is disgraceful and demands urgent, coordinated action. We have evidence now of what happens when we don’t act.

“We’re eager to work with our partners, government staff and elected officials to help 2020 be the turning point. We need a conversation in Ontario about what kind of future we want. Our collective grief and loss from this pandemic can help fuel something meaningful – the creation of a more secure and compassionate future for everyone.”

In addition to the meetings, MPPs were sent an information package about RTOERO and its advocacy issues. Political advocacy volunteers in local districts will follow up the annual event with meetings in community constituency offices. More information about the issues and opportunities is available on the advocacy page of RTOERO’s website.

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. We welcome members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education. We believe in a better future, together!

