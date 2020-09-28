Rising Demand for Masks to Avert the Transmission of COVID-19 to Boost the Growth of Global Protective Face Masks in Pandemic Crisis - Exclusive Report [250 pages] by Research Dive

Protective face masks are used to protect the wearer from averting inhalation of air contaminated with biological or chemical agents. These face masks are intended to be worn by healthcare professionals and workers during examination and surgeries to minimize the risk of transmission of infection. The major players of the global market are focusing on ramping up the production of face masks, which is helping the global market to grow at a rapid pace.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protective face masks industry is likely to observe a surge in the growth rate in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report published by Research Dive, the Global Protective Face Masks Market is projected to surpass USD 2,467.5 Million during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Detailed analysis on drivers, challenges, restraints, major segments, enormous growth opportunities, and key strategies by market players are provided in the report to better apprehend the effect of pandemic on the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Study Highlights:

The estimated CAGR of the protective face masks market before COVID-19 pandemic was 10.2% over the forecast period.

The CAGR of the global industry post-pandemic crisis is expected to grow at 10.8% by 2027 .



. In 2020, the anticipated market size of the protective face masks industry before COVID-19 pandemic was $1,176.5 million.



Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market size of the global industry is expected to surpass $1,205.6 million in 2020.



Driving Factors of Protective Face Mask Market:



Our analysts stated that a number of companies across the globe are taking efforts to increase the production of masks owing to the growing demand for masks in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to propel the growth of the global protective face masks market in 2020. For instance, Arizona PPE Company has started the production of masks at Mesa facility in August 2020. About 200 jobs will be added with the production of masks and these masks will be available to distributors and retailers in all sized for children and adults.

The growing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is the major factor predicted to boost the market growth in the pandemic situation. Thus, this has surged the demand for protective face masks as it helps in preventing the transmission of deadly corona virus amongst the people.

Top 10 Key Players of the Industry

The major players operating in the global market for protective face masks include:

Polison Corporation Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Intech Safety Private Limited Delta Plus Group Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company Ansell Limited JSP Ltd. Alpha Solway Ltd 3M Moldex-Metric, Inc.

After COVID-19 Pandemic, Market Landscape:



As per the report, the global protective face masks market is expected to witness an impressive growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising concerns among people regarding safety and the growing demand for masks from healthcare institutions are expected to fuel the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Besides, the rising focus of key players to develop innovative masks is estimated to drive the market growth post COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, a Switzerland-based Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) and Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a transparent face mask which allows the other person to see behind the PPE masks.

