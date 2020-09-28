ARHT Media Beams Research Professors from Greece, Australia and Germany onto the Virtual Global Stage for a Presentation at the ERS Online Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased announce the tremendous success of Novartis' sponsored presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) conference online in mid-September. Novartis sponsored three peer academic faculty who were presenting from Australia, Greece and Germany on the topic of Asthma Trends and Digital Health Solves and while physically thousands of kilometers apart, they appeared in full form on the same Virtual Global StageTM, interacting with one another with no noticeable latency.



The prestigious panel included:

(AUS) Professor David Price, the founder and head of The Observational and Pragmatic Research Institute (Singapore),





(GRE) Konstantinos "Kostas" Kostikas, the Associate Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Ioannina and Head of the Respiratory Medicine Department of the University Hospital of Ioannina, Greece,



(GER) Holger Woehrle; Ulm (Germany) Sleep and Ventilation Center Blaubeuren/Lung Center Ulm; Medical Director/Co-owner



The presentation was a total success with over 2,000 views and nothing but positive feedback. Utilizing ARHT Media's Virtual Global StageTM the presentation blew away the competition and was the buzz of the show.

"This was the best practical use case of the Virtual Global Stage thus far – bringing subject matter experts from disparate parts of the globe onto a single stage for a compelling and memorable presentation," added ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "It is rewarding to produce such a high impact result in the COVID era and we look forward to doing much more of the same with this distinguished brand in the near future."

