Scout Bio to Present at Upcoming October Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that Mark Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET

on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

About Scout Bio

Scout Bio is a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout has an exclusive research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, which is a global leader in gene therapy research and development for nearly three decades. Scout’s therapeutics are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio is ​a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.scoutbio.co.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212.362.1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media:

Fran Gaconnier

Scout Bio

214.417.4142

fran.gaconnier@scoutbio.co