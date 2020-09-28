PSYC Continues Expansion of Digital Platform Through Affiliate Partnership with BodyChek Wellness

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in an effort to diversify its expanding digital media platform for Psychedelic Spotlight , and further leverage its position within the burgeoning industry of psychedelic medicine and mental wellbeing, the Company has established an affiliate partnership with BodyChek Wellness (“BodyChek”).



Founded in 2017 by former NHL Enforcer for the Philadelphia Flyers, Riley Cote, BodyChek Wellness is dedicated to developing and providing products that are natural solutions which for certain individuals may be more effective alternatives to traditional pharma-based solutions to support recovery and total wellness.

The Company contends that its initial focus within this affiliate partnership will be limited to only promoting and endorsing the sale of BodyChek’s line of functional mushroom products, and more specifically its “Enhance Mushroom +” for Focus and Clarity, and its “Enhance Mushroom +” for Energy and Endurance.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “As we continue to expand our digital medial platform within the psychedelic community, I believe it is important for us to identify opportunities such as this one with BodyChek Wellness where we can leverage the use of our platform and its reach within this space to promote and endorse brands and products that we fully stand behind. At the core of this emerging industry of psychedelic medicine is a motivation to encourage a more mindful approach to how we, as a society, manage our everyday mental health, performance, and wellbeing. Functional mushrooms, which are completely legal and are not part of the magic mushroom family, have become an increasingly popular supplement for brain and cognitive performance over past couple of years. However, even in an increasingly crowded marketplace, I am proud to put our name behind BodyChek Wellness as I recognize the exceptional quality of their products and look forward to contributing to their brand’s continued growth and success.”

Said Riley Cote, Founder of BodyChek Wellness: “We are excited to partner with an organization like Global Trac Solutions and Psychedelic Spotlight that are equally as passionate as we are in advancing awareness and education around the amazing healing properties of functional mushrooms.”

The Company encourages those who are interested in exploring BodyChek Wellness’s products to do so by visiting www.psychedelicspotlight.com or www.bodychekwellness.com .

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact: