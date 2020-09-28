Nurdan Tokoz of Nurdanpinar Solutions for Human Performance to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Performance Expert, Nurdan Tokoz, will be interviewed by award-winning broadcast television and radio host, Jim Masters, on the Close-Up Radio show Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11:00 am EDT.

"In today's uncertain yet still dynamic business environment, employees are expected to perform at higher levels to meet organizational goals, even in the midst of a pandemic," said Tokoz, founder of Nurdanpinar Solutions for Human Performance. "To achieve this challenge, I build trust with management and employees to help them connect with the higher purpose of the organization. "

Tokoz, who holds degrees in both industrial engineering and adult education, has developed a reputation for shining a light on high-performance teams and helping them grow and exceed performance expectations. She partners with organizations to identify the root cause of consistent poor performance, develop practical solutions, and implement sustainable human performance improvements that boost productivity and profits.

"Human performance is more than my job, it is my passion, and my passion comes from being fair to people," says Tokoz. "If there are other factors that impact the individual's performance, and they are outside of his or her control, then we cannot blame them for their poor performance. We need to look at the overall system and environment first."

Some common findings of poor performance Tokoz has uncovered are often related to culture, lack of leadership skills, and poor communication within the organization. Through her work, Tokoz helps leaders identify and accept the causes of performance issues without bias, and with a growth mindset, so they can find the right solutions to overcome problems.

Tokoz admits that new habits cannot be created overnight, and emotional intelligence is an essential skill for achieving goals in personal and career lives. On the Close Up Radio show, Tokoz will focus on self-awareness, the first component of emotional intelligence, share strategies to help individuals to build this critical skill.

